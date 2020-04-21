Arlene Rita Stetson, 92 years young, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Braintree, Mass. on April 19, 2020.

Arlene was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Fairhaven, Mass., a daughter of the late Manuel Cabral and Mary A. (Rogers) Cabral. She grew up in the Fairhaven, Mass. area and attended local schools.

Arlene graduated from Fairhaven High School in the Class of 1945. She worked for Whitman A & P for 20 years until the store closed and then continued working for A & P in Chatham.

She was especially interested in genealogy and family history.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leonard Stetson; daughter, Joanne Stetson; and grandson, Peter Stetson.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Weedon of Tennessee; sons, Michael L. Stetson of Massachusetts, and Steven A. Stetson of Maine; sister, Diana Oliveira of Massachusetts; and granddaughters, Jennifer Reardon of Massachusetts, Teresa Benefit of Indiana, Jessica Bevilacqua of Florida, Catherine Stetson of Massachusetts, and Kristen Prince of Alabama.

A private graveside service for Arlene will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 at the Roadside Cemetery in Friendship.

To extend online condolences please visit Arlene’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

