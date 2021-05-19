A graveside service for Arline Elizabeth Seigars, of Damariscotta, who passed away Nov. 29, 2019, will be held Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. All are welcome. Social distancing and masks are suggested.
