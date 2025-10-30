Arnold “Bill” William Benson, 81, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2025 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Bill was a man who truly lit up every room he entered. With a warm smile, a kind word, and a story always ready to share, he had a gift for making everyone around him feel welcome and valued. His social spirit and genuine love for people left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

A proud veteran, Bill served his country with distinction as a Special Forces Airborne Army Ranger during the Vietnam War, later continuing his service with the U.S. Air Force. His courage, strength, and dedication to others were hallmarks of both his military career and his life beyond it.

While living in Colorado, Bill embraced his love of the outdoors as an avid mountain climber and hiker. He was also a talented artist and photographer, capturing the beauty of the natural world and the people he loved most. His creative eye found beauty in every corner of life – from rugged mountain peaks to quiet family moments.

During his most recent years, Bill discovered a passion for making homemade wine. A pursuit that combined his patience, craftsmanship, and joy in sharing good things with good company.

Those who knew Bill will remember his adventurous spirit, his boundless curiosity, and his ability to find joy in every season of life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to share in his laughter and light.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Fopiano-Benson; his daughter, Tracy Ann Benson; and his granddaughter, Ella Marie Sprague. He also leaves behind his cherished stepdaughters, Nicole Kelley and Carin Fagan; his stepson, Michael Fopiano.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation on Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

