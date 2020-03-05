Advanced Search
Arnold Gamage Jr. Service Announcement

at

Arnold Gamage Jr., 67, of South Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of March 4, 2020. A memorial service for Arnie will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest privately at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

