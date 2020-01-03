Arrolyn Gilbert, 93, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 30, 2019 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born on April 14, 1926 in South Bristol, she was the daughter of Walter and Marian Thompson.

Arrolyn attended the S. Road School in South Bristol until she was 10, then moved to New Harbor where she lived ever since. She finished middle school in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School in 1944. In 1946, she went to work at the New Harbor Post Office as a clerk, where she remained until her retirement in 1986.

She married Chester Gilbert in 1949, and they were married for 60 years until his passing in 2009. Chester was Arrolyn’s best friend, and her years with him were happy ones. They often went snowmobiling and camping, and enjoyed both immensely.

Arrolyn was a member of the Eastern Star, joining in 1952. She held an office position for most of those years; most recently as treasurer for many years. She was also a longtime member of the New Harbor United Methodist Church.

She is survived a sister, Romona Gaudette; many special nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; as well as great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Bill Alley, who was married to her special sister-in-law, Jean Alley before her passing in December of 2018; as well as her beloved cat, Emma Jane.

A memorial service for Arrolyn will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the New Harbor United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest next to Chester in the New Harbor Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

