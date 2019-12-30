Arrolyn Gilbert, 93, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 30, 2019 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born on April 14, 1926 in South Bristol, she was the daughter of Walter and Marian Thompson.

A memorial service for Arrolyn will be held at the New Harbor United Methodist Church in the coming weeks.

A full obituary, and service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

