Arthur Cyrille Demers, 93, of Gorham Road, Wiscasset, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. He was born in Chisholm on Aug. 16, 1929, a son of George and Armance (Cote) Demers.

Arthur graduated from Jay High School and entered the U.S. Marines, serving during the Korean War. He managed a shoe store in Rumford for many years. He was then employed at JC Penney in Brunswick where he met his wife Indriani “Ina” Harsono then in Auburn. After retirement, he managed Big Jack Cigars in Boothbay Harbor. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and smoking cigars.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath, and St. Rose Catholic Church in Livermore.

He is survived by his wife, Ina H. Demers, of Wiscasset; three sons, Arthur R. Demers, of Wilson Mills, Richard R. Demers, of Berlin, N.H., and Paul Demers and his wife, Susan, of Monmouth; and one daughter, Elizabeth Demers, of Wiscasset. In addition, he has four grandchildren, Beth Bukala, Jill Demers, Nicky Demers, and Dustin Bouthot; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one daughter, Nancy Bouthot; four brothers, Willy Demers, Armand Demers, Leo Demers, and Arthur R. Demers; and three sisters, Beatrice, Rita Ferland and Florence.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath with military honors at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln County Democrats, 4 Gorham Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

