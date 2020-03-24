Arthur E. Mack, 79, of Nobleboro, passed away on the evening of March 17, 2020 at the LincolnHealth — Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Amherst, Mass. on Dec. 16, 1940, he was the son of Merrill and Gladys, and husband to the late Sarah Mack.

A long-time PE teacher and athletic director at Lincoln Academy, he is survived by his two children, Karen Martin and Jerry Mack.

He will be remembered privately by his family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com.

