Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Arthur E. Mack Dec. 16, 1940 - March 17, 2020

at

Arthur E. Mack, 79, of Nobleboro, passed away on the evening of March 17, 2020 at the LincolnHealth — Miles Campus in Damariscotta.  Born in Amherst, Mass. on Dec. 16, 1940, he was the son of Merrill and Gladys, and husband to the late Sarah Mack.

A long-time PE teacher and athletic director at Lincoln Academy, he is survived by his two children, Karen Martin and Jerry Mack.

He will be remembered privately by his family.  Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.  Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company