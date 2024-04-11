Advanced Search
Arthur E. McFarland Sr. Service Announcement

at

A graveside service with military honors, for Arthur E. McFarland Sr., who passed away on Feb. 5, 2024, will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2024 at the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to the Nobleboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 35, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

