Arthur F. Quinn, 86, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay.

Arthur was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was raised alongside his sister Jacqueline in the small town of Dushore, Pa. by their mother, Mariam Quinn. He and his family were parishioners of the St. Basil Catholic Church, where Arthur forged lifelong friendships and fond childhood memories. Arthur enjoyed returning to his hometown throughout the years to reconnect with family and friends.

After graduating from high school, Arthur enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and served as a personnel clerk for his battalion. His time in the military allowed him to travel widely across Asia, sparking a lifelong love of exploration.

Upon completing his service, Arthur graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland where a mutual friend introduced him to Penelope Donaldson, his future wife.

Arthur’s technical interests and skills landed him a career-defining job with IBM, where he remained until his retirement. Arthur’s enthusiasm for innovation meant his household was often ahead of the curve. He had the first IBM PC Jr. in town; he had pagers before they were cool, and even what can best be described as an early predecessor to an iPad.

Arthur and Penny built a home on Penny Lane – named after his wife, not the song – on nine acres at the beautiful shoreline of Travel Pond, where they raised their four children.

Arthur and Penny opened their home and hearts to many friends and numerous exchange students over the years. They created and maintained cherished friendships with students from France, Spain, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and Japan. When time allowed, Arthur and Penny traveled together throughout the continental U.S. They also ventured to Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, Hawaii, and Japan.

Arthur enjoyed road trips, camping, hiking, kayaking, and anything related to science and technology. He had hoped to own a fully self-driving car and had he been younger (and a billionaire) he would have gladly joined in on a commercial flight to space. When Arthur was in his 60s he became certified to scuba dive and enjoyed diving trips to Bonaire, the Bahamas, and Florida caves.

Arthur was preceded in death by his mother, Mariam Quinn; and his wife, Penny Quinn. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Middendorf; and children, David Quinn, Robert Quinn, Michelle Oakman, and Christopher Quinn; as well as grandchildren, Ayden Quinn, Adrian Quinn, and Aubrey Quinn.

Arthur continued his lifelong Catholic faith at St. Denis Church in North Whitefield where a funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct, 3, 2025 at 11 a.m., followed by interment alongside the resting place of his beloved wife Penny, at Mount View Cemetery in Camden.

The family thanks the staff at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village, in Boothbay and Beacon Hospice Care for their dedication and care of our father.

