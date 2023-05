A celebration of life will be held for Arthur N. Chaff, who passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave. in Waldoboro, on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Burial will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 a.m., at St. Denis Catholic Church, 298 Grand Army Road, North Whitefield, ME 04353. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/arthur-n-chaff-jefferson-me. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

