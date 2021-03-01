Arthur Robinson Messer, 88, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Claremont, N.H. to Donald Elbridge and Hazel Robinson Messer. He grew up in Claremont, Newport, and Troy, N.H., graduating from Towle High School in Newport in 1950.

After graduating high school, he was drafted into the Army and served proudly in Korea. After his discharge, he returned to Newport and married Irene Gobin in February of 1955. They had two daughters, Donna and Susan, and remained married until Irene’s death in 1977. He and Irene raised their family in Claremont and Lebanon, N.H. He married Nadine Clark in September of 1977, living in Lebanon, N.H. and Maine until his death.

His occupations through the years centered in groceries — starting in the Super Duper grocery store in Claremont, N.H., to the purchase of the Honey Gardens Health Food Store in Lebanon, N.H., to the acquisition of Island Grocery and Lunch in South Bristol. He was meticulous as well as gregarious, and those traits stood him well in his endeavors.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Claremont, and was very active in the Lions Club there. He became a member of the Freemasons after moving to Maine in 1985.

He had a strong connection to Nova Scotia, Canada, as his mother was born and raised there, and in his childhood they would visit Parkers Cove during the summers. His visits continued through his adult years, as his family there meant so much to him.

His love of camping started as summer trips with his family in pop-up tent trailers and progressed to retirement vacations with Nadine in their motor home.

Arthur had a deep love for his family and adored his grandsons. Holidays were a special time for him; there was more than one Christmas when he couldn’t seem to hold a secret, and Easter games were loads of fun. He was captivated by all things John Deere, from his lawn tractors to his branded toys, down to his most recent beloved handmade John Deere teddy bear.

A highlight of his later years was an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. with his daughter, Donna, in October 2019. If he could have, he would have gone again.

He is predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Irene; and sister, Sally Jean Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine; daughter, Donna Climo (Smith) of Southport; daughter, Susan Eliot (Peter) of Bar Mills; stepson, Rictor Clark (Rhonda) of Leander, Texas; grandsons, Louis Climo and Adam Climo (Eden); great-grandson, Griffin Gregory Climo; as well as several cousins and nieces.

Arthur’s family wants to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate care from all the staff in Assisted Living at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor, as well as from Beacon Hospice.

There will be a graveside service at the Parker Mountain Cemetery in Parkers Cove, Nova Scotia at a future date. If so moved, the family asks that you donate in honor of Arthur Messer to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

