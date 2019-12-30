Audrey M. Robertson, 86, of Wiscasset, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta.

She was born in Norwich, Conn. on May 15, 1933, a daughter of John and Alice (Ayer) Ames. She attended Stonington schools. On May 16, 1959 she married Alexander Robertson and they lived in Mississippi and Connecticut. In 1970, after Alexander retired from the Navy, the family moved to Maine.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset.

Audrey enjoyed knitting, sewing, walking and traveling and camping. Two special trips were with her husband across country to Alaska with the camper.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Robertson on May 5, 2014; two brothers, John Ames and Charles Ames; and two sisters, Alice Ames and Shirley Ames.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Robertson of Wiscasset; one brother, Paul Ames and his wife Heather of North Stonington, Conn.; and one sister, Helen Oliverio of Pawcatuck, Conn.; two grandchildren, Taylor C. Robertson and Connor E. Robertson; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the Church fellowship hall. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wiscasset in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, P.O. Box 350, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at DaigleFuneralHome.com.

