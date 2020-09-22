Avis M. (Genthner) Swift, 90 years of age, a lifelong resident of Maine, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Cedars Nursing Care Center in Portland on Sept. 19, 2020.

Avis was born on Feb. 10, 1930 in Portland, a daughter of Roland A. Genthner and Annie S. Pettee Genthner. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Swift; and her brothers, Warren N. Genthner, Richard M. Genthner, and Edward A. Genthner. She is survived by her sons, Gordon A. Pulsifer and his wife Annellen of Norwell, Mass., Philip C. Pulsifer and his fiancee Becky Isabelle of East Waterboro, and Harold E. Pulsifer of Maine; stepson, Richard F. “Ricky” Swift and his wife Cindy of Auburn; stepdaughter, Cecelia McGuinness and her husband Pat, and son Michael of Surrey, England. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenton Pulsifer and his wife Whitney, Michael Pulsifer, Keith Pulsifer and his wife Joy, David Pulsifer and his wife Susan, and Gregory Pulsifer; and great-grandchildren, Ashley, Ellie, and Andrew Pulsifer. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Avis attended Waldoboro High School in Waldoboro, graduating in 1947, and went on to attend The Fay Business School of Boston. She worked for more than 35 years in the banking industry as a manager for Canal Bank (now known as Key Bank). Avis had a love of music and dance and enjoyed the holidays very much and cherished spending time with her family.

Due to COVID-19 and Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Road, Falmouth at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Avis’ memory may be made to The Cedars, 630 Ocean Ave., Portland, ME 04103.

