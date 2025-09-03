Barbara Ann Simmons, 83, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 29, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital with family at her bedside after sustaining a life-ending injury at home. Born on Oct. 5, 1941 in Bath, she was the daughter of Joseph Francis Thibodeau and Isabelle (Havener).

Barbara was raised in Friendship, surrounded by her beloved grandmother and grandfather, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She attended both Friendship and Waldoboro schools. She met Wayne Simmons through his sister, later marrying him on Oct. 18, 1958.

Barbara’s life encompassed her love for Christ and his church. She was a kind and thoughtful soul to all she met. She brought up all her children in the church, where she taught Sunday school when the children were little. She then became the teen director at the Church of the Nazarene in North Waldoboro as they became teenagers. It wasn’t at all unusual to see her station wagon full of children going to the roller dome or taking them to sport competitions. In her later years, she was director of missions at the same church. As an elder, she was a faithful member of Orff’s Corner Church.

Barbara worked as department head for housekeeping and laundry at Fieldcrest Manor for over a decade. She then went on to work in several different types of retail, finally retiring from Renys at the age of 75.

Barbara was an avid reader, journaled every day, and loved the Miami Dolphins and NASCAR No. 5 and No. 20. She crocheted all her children a blanket and made a scrapbook for all the kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending school sports for her girls and then the grandchildren. “That woman never stays home,” Dad would say. “Where you ramming off to now?” Always ready for a trip.

Her love of nature and animals was noticeable, with an array of animals over the years: rabbits, cats, guinea pigs, ferrets, dogs, and parakeets. She made herself a teepee out in the woods behind the house by the Medomak Falls just to meditate in God’s world.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wayne in 2021; her son, Randy in 2020; as well as half-siblings, Dana Thibodeau, Eleanor Tibbetts, Virginia Thompson, Joseph Thibodeau, and Thomas Thibodeau.

She is survived by her five children, Cindi Rodeffer (sons Kyle and spouse Rebecca and Cameron and spouse Eunice), Randall (son Wayne), Melanie (son Michael and his wife Ali, and daughter Jillian and her husband Corey), Melissa Swartz and husband Larry (daughter Anna and spouse Jeffery, and son Christopher), and Angela Pitcher and husband Corey (daughter Kayla and spouse Tim, and son Keanan). She had nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Barbara is also survived by her brother, Theron and his wife, Irene; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Orff’s Corner Community Church.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

