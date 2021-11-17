Barbara Ann Wade, of Walpole, died peacefully at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, on Nov. 11, 2021, at the age of 72, and is now home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Rochester, N.Y., to John and Ruth Mudge, she is survived by her loving husband James – being blessed to celebrate their 50th year anniversary together over the summer. Barbara is also survived by daughters, Kimberly Pauley and Amanda Fortier, with their husbands, Jason and Kevan respectively; grandchildren, Mikayla and Morgyn Pauley, and Autumn and Phebe Fortier; sisters, Betty Johannes and Patricia Maynard and their husbands, Dan and Kurt respectively; brother-in-law, Samuel Thomas Wade; along with several nieces and nephews, Dawn Fix, William, James and Susan Wade, Gabriel Johannes, Holly Slater, Caleb Johannes, Erickson John Maynard and Benjamin Maynard; in addition to many more family and friends.

She had a contagious smile, and everyone who knew her adored her. She loved her family dearly, always willing to spend time with them no matter how she was feeling. The only thing she loved more than her family is the One she is in eternity with today, Jesus. Barbara was a people person who lovingly cared for her own mother and mother-in-law for many years; she enjoyed reading and teaching, having taught Bible studies within her own home church at the First Baptist Church in Waldoboro, where she was a greeter for many years.

Barbara was a supportive wife, loving mother, grandmother, dear sister, and friend. She will be desperately missed, but is with her Lord today in eternity, where there is no more pain, tears, or death.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. A private interment for the family will be in Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

