Barbara Anne Betts, 69, of Nobleboro, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

She was born in Dover-Foxcroft on Nov. 24, 1951, to Milford A. and Mildred B. (MacLaurin) Betts.

Barbie graduated from Georges Valley High School in Thomaston in 1970. She also attended the University of Maine at Farmington. For 34 years she worked in the paint department at BIW.

Barbara was at the first meeting of the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Restoration Committee and continued to work in any way needed at all Alewife Festivals. She helped Sally Mulligan and Mary Jane Buchan smoking alewives at Mulligan’s Smoke House. She was a vibrant part of the Mills community and will be sorely missed. She loved her neighbor’s pets and gave them all treats. Barbie was a past volunteer at the MMHL Drop Off. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, and she was a member of AA. She loved to watch the New England Patriots football games and was a big enthusiast for Mookie BETTS when he played for the Red Sox.

Barbie was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her beloved cats, Millie and Grace. She is also survived by her six siblings: her brother, Peter Betts of Thomaston, her sisters, Joyce Betts of Owls Head, Arlene Betts (George Soule) of Thomaston, Kathryn Cassidy of Newton, North Carolina, Marilyn Baker (Phillip) of Woolwich, and Susan Kelley (David Sirabella) of Bath. Many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends survive her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Catherine Cavanaugh, Mid Coast Gastroenterology, and Mid Coast Hospital for the care and compassion as she fought a valiant fight against cirrhosis of the liver.

Burial will be in the summer of 2022 in Thomaston. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to The Fish Ladder Restoration Fund, c/o Nobleboro Historical Society, P.O. Box 122, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

