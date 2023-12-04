Barbara “Babs” Auguste Kreuter, 70, passed away at her home on Hillcrest Road, in Newcastle, on the morning of Dec. 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Chicago, Ill. on May 28, 1953, she was the daughter of John D. and Joanne P. Kreuter.

Babs grew up in New Hope, Pa., alongside a younger sister, Katherine. The family regularly resided during the summer at their home at Pemaquid Point. She later attended Bowdoin College and Columbia University, going on to enjoy a long career in fundraising and development for various educational institutions.

She retired to Newcastle in 2015, where she pursued her many interests including knitting, cooking, sewing, and gardening.

She was predeceased by both parents; but is survived by her sister, Katherine, of Epsom, Surrey, U.K.; and cousins, Betsy and Erik Kreuter, of Greenwich, Conn.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral or formal memorial service; instead the family asks that those who remember her do so with affection.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

