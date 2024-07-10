Barbara Bernice Bailey, 77, of Wiscasset, went to be with her lord and savior on May 23, 2024, after a brief period of declining health. Barbara left behind one brother, Floyd Marr, a best friend and roommate of many years.

Barbara was born in Lisbon on Dec. 13, 1946, to Gordon P. Marr and Irene M. Marr. She attended Lisbon schools and worked in a textile mill there after graduation. Barbara eventually resided in Woolwich with her first husband, Ralph Wright. Later on she worked cleaning the Woolwich and Georgetown post offices.

Barbara enjoyed her cats and horses and her time at the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church where she eventually met and married James P. Bailey, of Wiscasset.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Irene Marr; and her brothers, Lee and Dean Marr. She is survived by brother, Floyd A. Marr, of Wiscasset.

As requested, there will be no funeral service.

