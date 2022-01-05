Barbara (Bobbie) B. Nickerson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022 in Damariscotta. Born on Feb. 9, 1927, she was the daughter of John C. and Ada D. Blockley.

Bobbie grew up in Nyack, N.Y. and attended St. Margaret’s School and Connecticut College.

She later worked in Manhattan and always talked about how she and her friends would go to see a young Frank Sinatra perform at the Paramount Theater.

Bobbie married Richard H. Nickerson in 1950 and they moved their family to Cape Cod in 1962 and happily lived in Eastham. She owned the Fabric Basket and Yarn Basket stores in Eastham where she made many friends and loved helping customers learn to quilt, knit, sew, and crochet. She moved to Maine in 2013 to be closer to her daughter and her family.

Bobbie loved her family very much.

She was a faithful parishioner of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, Mass.

Bobbie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Richard H. Nickerson in 2006 and by her son, Jeffrey R. Nickerson in 2021.

She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Peter Brough, of Nobleboro; a grandson, Matthew Brough, of Damariscotta, and a granddaughter, Anna Brough, of Braintree, Mass. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Janet Dalton and her partner, Craig Mank, of Hope; and a nephew, Daniel Mathesius and his family, of Florida.

Thank you to the kind and caring folks at Chase Point in Damariscotta where she lived for several years and to the staff at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home who cared for Bobbie during her final weeks.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans, MA 02653; or to Cape Abilities, 895 Mary Dunn Road, Independence Park, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

