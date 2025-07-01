Barbara Decker Egbert lived a joyful life filled with laughter and friendship until she left us on May 22, 2025. Her joie de vivre was her most beautiful trait and her chic outfits, hats, and lipstick were recognizable everywhere in her social world. She always wanted to live to be 100 until she got to her 90s. Suddenly her best friend was gone, everything hurt, and it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Her advice is to live life to the fullest while you can – don’t put off your dreams until you hurt too much to enjoy them!

Barbara was born in Passaic, N.J. to Harry Valentine and Winifred Decker. She met the love of her life, Thurston M. Egbert Jr., in Spanish class in 10th grade and never looked back (nor did she learn any Spanish!) She studied art at Colby Junior College while Thurston went ROTC to Dartmouth and then joined the U.S. Navy. She swooned at the memory of Thurston in his uniform her whole life. Their lives took them from Norfolk, Va. to their homes in Cazenovia, N.Y., Paris, Geneva, Brussels, and then Black Rock, Conn. They raised their family to love different cultures, food, and adventure.

Skiing was their activity of choice, which they did all over the world: the glaciers in Europe, New Zealand, Argentina, and their home mountain of Attitash, N.H. Barbara was a greeter at Attitash Ski Resort for years, recognizable by her fur hats, jackets, and gloves, and she was perfect for the job! Their retirement years were split between New Hampshire in the winter and Maine in the summer where Barbara had a shop to sell her artwork and quilts.

Her creative curiosity kept her learning new forms of expression throughout her life. She studied cooking at LaVarenne and Cordon Bleu in Paris. She taught French cooking to the American community from her homes in Paris and Brussels. Her classes started at the outdoor markets, then the students prepared the food, selected the wines, and ate the meals together. She also opened a restaurant at Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, Conn. where the students learned all phases of the trade. This life experience training was groundbreaking at the time and was featured in Yankee Magazine.

Barbara was an accomplished artist. She sculpted, painted with oil and watercolor, and exhibited her work in many galleries. She took classes, shared her knowledge, and joined painting groups wherever she lived. The sharing of experience and friendship made these painting groups a joyful part of her life that she cherished. She won ribbons for both her beautiful handmade quilts and her blueberry pies.

An Egbert picnic was an experience! There was a tablecloth, faux crystal glasses, and fabulous food every single time. Those of us who experienced a meal at her table or are lucky enough to own a piece of her artwork understand the talent, joy, and laughter that she brought to the world. Her birthday parties were epic! She loved to be celebrated and her family and friends made sure that she felt the love. The New Hampshire chalet would host delicious food and a decorative sparkle that made us all smile every year. It is our belief that there was one heck of a party up there once Barbara made her grand entrance!

She is survived by her children, Susan Reeves, and Rogers and Karolyn Egbert; her grandchildren, Merrell and Kadie, Lauren and Matt; and her great-granddaughter, Nataliya. She was predeceased by Thurston; and her son, T.M. Egbert III.

We’ve learned that life is short, even when it is 96 years long. Barbara believed that everyone has a creative streak that only needs to be explored. In her honor, find what inspires you and allow it to soar!

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in New Harbor.

