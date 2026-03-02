Barbara “Barbie” E. Newbegin (Brewer), 63, passed away Feb. 23, 2026 at her home in Bristol.

Born on Jan. 5, 1963 in Boothbay Harbor to parents Patricia Gifford (Irish) and Jerold Brewer, Barbie lived and worked most of her life in the Boothbay and Bristol regions. Many will remember her from her years in the service industry: Grays Wharf, Tugboat Inn, The Samoset Restaurant, and the Seagull Shop, to name a few.

Barbie was very well-known, and will always be remembered for her vivacious conversation, fun-loving nature, and free spirit. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Patricia and Ted Irish, of Boothbay Harbor.

One of nine siblings, Barbie was predeceased by brothers, Harlan Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, and William “Billy” Hall; and sister, Suzi LaPlaca. She is survived by brothers, Peter Brewer and Steven Brewer; and sisters, Melissa McCourt (husband Warren) and Cindy Fuller (husband Leonard).

Barbie’s essence will remain, reflected in her three children, Corey Cookson, Cassie Dunican (Cookson) (husband Greg), and Caitlyn Newbegin; as well as her grandchildren, Shane Cookson, Lucas Dunican, Cole Bean, Lyra Cookson, and Carson Barstow; and great-grandson, Bentley Cookson. Her memory will live on through her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and all those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held for Barbie at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

