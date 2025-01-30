It is with saddened hearts to announce the passing of Barbara Ellen (Luce) Gilchrest, 70, of Waldoboro, who was a wonderful, beautiful, and caring person. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2025 at her home with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on June 25, 1954 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, to George G. Luce and Joan Leslie Graffam.

Barbara grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools graduating from Medomak Valley High School. She went on to get her nursing degree through the University of Maine system. Initially she was not accepted to the nursing program. But being the ambitious go-getter she was, she went right into the Dean’s office and said, “Please, give me a chance. You won’t regret it I promise. I’ll be the best nurse you ever saw.” He then accepted her into the program, and she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, and achieved it.

Barbara was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. For the first five years of her nursing career, she spent at PenBay and for the remaining 35 years she worked at Miles Memorial Hospital in the Women’s Center and was also head of the Women’s Center for a number of years. Barbara always put others’ needs before her own. People have often said that she was so caring, comforting, and professional when they had her for a nurse or she delivered their babies. Barbara was recognized at the Blaine House in Augusta as the first obstetric head nurse at Miles and was also credited with starting the first birthing room in the state of Maine.

Barbara spent a lot of her free time on the Teenage Pregnancy Program in the Damariscotta area, benefitting pregnant adolescents. Barbara also enjoyed watching birds, especially cardinals and caring for her cats, Rox, C.J., and Tillman. She also had a musical talent playing the piano and passed her musical gift on to her son, Adam. He was her favorite musician and he played “Stairway to Heaven” and several other songs for her as she was passing just as he did for his Grandfather Bill. To hear more of Adam’s music please visit his website, adamgilchrestmusic.com. Barbara always encouraged her children to follow their dreams, just as she did.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents; brother, George B. Luce; sister, Eleanor Joan Luce; and nephew, Philip S. Cohen.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Justin Gilchrest; sons, Adam Gilchrest and Gabe Gilchrest; sisters, Beverlee Genthner and Harriet (Bobbie) R. Cohen; nephews, Ray Genthner, Travis Genthner, and Michael Cohen; and niece, Stacey Graffam.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Midcoast Humane Society, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Barbara will be missed very much by so many.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or story, please visit Barbara’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

