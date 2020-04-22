Barbara J. Chubbuck, 72, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with Covid 19.

She was born on May 11, 1947, a daughter of Ralph and Vera Sites.

She had many jobs over the years. She was previously head chef at the Wiscasset Community Center and her favorite summer job was working at Spear’s vegetable stand in Nobleboro.

She was fun loving with a serious side also. She loved working in her flower garden and watching the birds come to her feeders, especially her favorite, the cardinals. Everyone who met her knew that they had a friend for life. She was well known for her culinary art, especially her peanut butter fudge and whoopie pies.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jesse “Tiger” M. Chubbuck; her sons, James A. Chubbuck and his wife Susan, and Scott E. Chubbuck and his wife Lisa; five grandchildren, Brandon Campbell, Ryan Chubbuck, Jabon Chubbuck, Jada Neisius, and Brooke Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Lily Johnson, Ryllie Campbell, Harper Chubbuck, and Iris Neisius; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her father, Ralph Sites; her mother, Vera Temple; stepfather, Avon Temple; and brother, David Sites.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074, heart.org; or your local Covid 19 testing facility to find a cure for this terrible disease.

Local arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

