A memorial service to celebrate the life of Barbara J. (Benner) Fossett, who passed away on March 23, 2024, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the New Harbor Methodist Church at 11 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the 1812 Farm in Bristol.

The family requests that everyone dress casually. Burial will be private at the Harrington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Bristol First Responders.

Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. For a full obituary, visit Barbara’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

