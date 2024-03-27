Barbara Jean (Benner) Fossett, 89, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2024, after a short period of declining health. She was born on Nov. 7, 1934, in Bristol, to Earle H. Benner and Lillian DeVoe Benner.

Barbara attended Bristol High School and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth M. Fossett, on Jan. 30, 1952, celebrating 51 years of marriage at the time of his passing.

Barbara was a special wife, mother, and grandmother. You could find her being a hostess, lending a helping hand, taking care of an elderly parent, being a babysitter, taking someone to an appointment, and just being a good friend.

Over the years she traveled with her husband to Florida, Branson, Missouri, Tennessee, and Portugal; enjoyed cruises to Alaska, through the Panama Canal, and surrounding areas, and the riverboat cruises of Louisiana.

She enjoyed Monday night music played at the King Ro Market and Tuesday nights at Shaw’s Wharf. She and her good friend, Judy, tried not to miss the weekly tunes.

Barbara was a proud Red Sox fan, knitter, great cook, word search pro, puzzler, and game show watcher. She was also a past member of the Bristol Extension Club.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Kenneth Miles Fossett; brothers, Donald Benner and Ozro Benner; sister-in-law, Patricia Benner; brothers-in-law, Richard Fossett and Ronald Fossett; and son-in-law, Raymond E. Hunt.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn Ocanez (Renato), Cynthia Hunt, and Karen Fossett; grandchildren, Stacy Bettencourt (Dan), R. Justin Hunt, Kendra Ocanez, Lindsey Stailing (Patrick), M. Jarred Stailing (Kristi), and Joseph Giberson; one special great-grandson, Jackson “Jack” Stailing; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fossett, Judith Reed (Scott), and Susan Fono (Nick); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Bristol first responders at the Samoset Fire Co., P.O. Box 137, New Harbor, ME 04554, or a charity of your choice.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

