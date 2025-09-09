With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Barbara Clark, who left this world on Aug. 27, 2025 at the age of 88. Born on April 27, 1937 in the picturesque town of Damariscotta, Barbara was the beloved daughter of Edward and Beatrice (Knowlton) Hitchcock. She lived a life full of love, kindness, and selflessness, lighting up the lives of all who had the privilege to know her.

Barbara attended Lincoln Academy and dedicated many years to her role at Jefferson Village School in food service, where her nurturing spirit made a lasting impact on countless students. She found joy in the simplest of things: gathering with family at camp, watching birds at play, knitting warmth into the fabric of her loved ones’ lives, cheering on her children and grandchildren at sports events, and enjoying lively games of candlepin bowling. She had a special bond with her pets who filled her home with companionship and love.

A devoted member of her community, Barbara was an active participant in the Firemen’s Auxiliary, the South Jefferson Grange, and the United Baptist Church. Her caring nature touched many hearts, and her warm smile was ever present.

Barbara is now reunited with those who passed before her, including her dear daughter, Patty Parmley; grandsons, Michael Hutchins Sr. and Joshua Wilson; and brothers Edward “Jack” Hitchcock, Robert “Wayne” Hitchcock, and Frederick Brown.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Robert E. Clark Sr., who stood by her side through thick and thin. She is also survived by her daughters, Barbara Clifford and her husband, Larry, of New Gloucester, and Robyn Clark-Henry and her husband, Scott, of Jefferson; her sons, Vernon Hicks Sr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Monmouth, and Robert “Jigger” Clark and his wife, Heidi, of Newcastle; and her sister, Nancy Ward and her husband, Gary, of Washington. Barbara’s legacy continues in her grandchildren: Stephen Hicks, Vernon Hicks III, Sara Frasier, Erin Jane, Devan Clark, Robbie Clark, John Henry, and Josey Henry; along with seven great-grandchildren and several cherished nieces and nephews.

As we remember Barbara for her unwavering kindness and joyful spirit, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate nurses and aides from the Sussman House hospice who cared for her in her final days, bringing comfort and warmth into her life.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life at a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at noon to be held at Trask Lawn Cemetery on South Clary Road in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to honor Barbara’s memory by making a donation in her name to the Trask Lawn Cemetery, c/o Robert Clark Sr., Treasurer, 638 S. Clary Road, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Barbara Clark will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts – a life well lived, a love well shared.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Clark family, please visit Barbara’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

