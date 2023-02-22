Barbara Jean Etzweiler, 95, of Topsham, formerly of Walpole, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2023. She was born on Aug. 15, 1927 to Neilson Bertholf and Marion (Tiger) Bertholf in Morristown, N.J.

Barbara grew up in the Morristown, N.J. area, graduating from Morristown High School in 1944. She attended Berkley Business School before attending Maryville College, graduating in 1949. Barbara was a talented elementary school teacher, teaching for several years before focusing on raising her own children. She then returned to teaching elementary school in Wappinger’s Central School District from 1970 to 1992, while also obtaining a master’s degree from Western Connecticut College in 1975.

Barbara married the love of her life, Ernest E. Etzweiler, in June of 1982, and they were gifted with more than 30 years together.

Barbara touched many lives as a parent and teacher. She felt passionately about children’s literacy, the environment, our democracy, and democratic process. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Midcoast Audubon Society, and Trout Unlimited. She was also a Midcoast Literacy volunteer and a volunteer at the South Bristol School. Barbara enjoyed hiking, traveling, tennis, drawing, reading, and fishing.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Ernest “Ern” Etzweiler; her sister, Virginia “Gin” Bertholf; and her brother, Allan “Dutch” Bertholf.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Hunter (Ken Anderson), of New York; son, Kris Hunter (Deanna), of New Jersey, and son, Kent Hunter, of New York; stepdaughters, Amy Etzweiler (Dan House), of Brunswick and Sharon Etzweiler (Peter Kang), of Cape Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family will hold private services in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salt Bay Chamberfest, P.O. Box 1268, Damariscotta, ME 04543 or the George’s River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, c/o Roy Hitchings, 270 Molyneaux Road, Camden, ME 04843.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. You are invited to share your online condolences and memories by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

