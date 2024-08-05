Barbara Jean Kohlasch de Garmo, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2024. Known affectionately by her husband as “Barbie,” she was born on Oct. 4, 1946, in Rye, N.Y., to Elizabeth and Robert Kohlasch.

Barbara graduated from Rye High School and initially worked as a secretary before finding her true calling as a teacher. She cherished this profession for nearly 20 years along the beautiful coast of Maine. Barbara had an incredible ability to inspire and nurture her students, and her passion for teaching left an indelible mark on everyone she met.

She is survived by her son, Hunter; and her beloved grandson, Finnegan. Barbara also leaves behind her dear sisters, Kathy and Trish; and her brothers, Bobby, Peter, Jimmy, and David. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Sherb; her brother, Billy; and her parents. Additionally, she is remembered with love by many nieces, nephews, and friends who held her in the highest regard.

Barbara’s unwavering love, kindness, and dedication to her family and students will forever be cherished. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit lives on in all who were fortunate enough to have known and loved her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

