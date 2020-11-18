Barbara Jean Tudor, of New Harbor, died peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born on June 25, 1932 in Brookline, Mass. and lived in many states throughout her life, from Massachusetts to California, and even abroad in England during her husband’s Air Force career. She graduated in 1950 from Brookline High School, where she met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Tudor. Barbara and Bob were queen and king of the prom during their senior year of high school. They were married almost 50 years. Barbara was also head cheerleader at Brookline High School. She worked in many nonprofit organizations throughout her career — churches and, most recently, she held the position of executive director of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce for about 10 years, starting in 1988. She belonged to the Rotary Club during her career at the chamber, and she enjoyed her membership with the New Harbor Fortnightly Ladies Group and attending the special luncheons at the Edgecomb Community Church. She loved Maine, and her home in New Harbor more specifically. Every time we pulled up to her driveway, she announced, “I love my home so much.”

Barbara had a zest for life and very much loved socializing with everyone. She enjoyed knitting as a pastime, traveling, and most of all visiting and spending time with her family, including eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She looked forward to each summer gathering by the ocean with her family, enjoying good Maine seafood and good conversation with those close family members.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Robert Tudor; her father, Walter Ernest MacLeod; mother, Jenny Mosher MacLeod; and her brother, Walter Ernest MacLeod (Ernie). She is survived by four children, Robert (Colleen) Tudor, Virginia (Brian) Asmussen, Pauline Pavlis, and Charles (Joan) Tudor; her sister, Louise Hardina; and brother, David (Marcia) MacLeod. She also has eight grandchildren, Jeff (Allie) Asmussen, Elizabeth (Matt) Chapman, Robert (Andrea) Tudor, Sean Tudor, Lauren Pavlis, Charles Pavlis, Ally Tudor, and Rachel Tudor, and one great-grandchild, little Robbie Tudor. A special mention to her best friend since grade school, Ginny Moon, and to Gail Gifford, New Harbor — her friend and “heaven on Earth” angel.

Visitation and a celebration of life service will be held at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Saturday, Nov. 21, with a walk-through visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. A private family burial service will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery. Social distancing and mask requirements will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name may be made to Bristol Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

