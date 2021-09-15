Barbara Jeanne Vitallo, 75, of Damariscotta, passed away very unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2021. The day before her passing was one of beautiful weather. She enjoyed her garden in the morning and joined her companion, Rob DeWitt, for a day that included lunch on the Damariscotta waterfront where boats on their moorings added to the beauty. That evening at home, three deer gathered in the front yard to eat apples and she rushed to take pictures of them. Barbara loved the closeness of nature living in Maine made possible.

She embraced life in Damariscotta, where she was a member of the Tapestry Singers and served as president of the garden club. She also loved knitting with friends at the community center in Boothbay Harbor. Trips to visit her grandchildren were high points of Barbara’s life. If a visit wasn’t scheduled, FaceTime with Nana was an exciting event for all involved.

Barbara was born on Aug. 28, 1946, in Cambridge, Mass. She was the older sister of Beverly Caplin, Edward Bradley, and Robert Bradley.

Prior to moving to Maine, Barbara was a second grade school teacher. She received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from UMass Amherst, and her master of arts degree from Fitchburg State. She taught for 37 years in the Tewksbury, Massachusetts school system, and following retirement, taught an additional seven years at Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Manchester, N.H., for a total of 44 years.

Being a teacher was as much pleasure as work for Barbara. She remained in contact with many of her students and their parents.

In addition to Rob, Barbara leaves her children, Beth of Tampa, Fla. and Beth’s spouse, Michael; and Russell of Silver Spring, Md. and his spouse, Lara. Barbara doted on her grandchildren, Autumn and Ava of Tampa, Fla. and Torin of Silver Spring, Md.

A memorial mass for Barbara will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

