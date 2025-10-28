Barbara Kelley Cundy, 91, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 25, 2025 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. Barbara was born Dec. 21, 1933 in Boothbay Harbor to John Scott Kelley and Estella M. Pinkham Kelley. Barbara grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools.

Barbara worked as a waitress for most of her work life. She worked at Harbor Restaurant, Romar Bowling Lanes, Jessie (Roberts) Diner, Irene’s Restaurant, and Porter’s Drug Store. She also worked as a breakfast hostess and laundry services at Fisherman’s Wharf and the Tugboat Inn until she retired in her early 80s. Barbara always enjoyed giving out her delicious homemade cookies and fudge during the Christmas holiday season to all her family and friends.

In Barbara’s spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and bowling during the 1960s and ‘70s. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Donald Douglas Cundy; son, Robert Scott Barlow; and by her stepson, Ricky Cundy.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Barlow, of Bath; sons, Bill Crider and his wife, Julie H. Crider, of New Harbor, Eric D. Kelley and his wife, Andrea, of Edgecomb; stepdaughters, Donna Cundy and Kelani Cundy, of Rockland; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation on Nov. 3 from 10-11 a.m. followed by celebration of Barbara’s life at 11 a.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. A reception will immediately follow the service at the funeral home followed by a committal burial at Oceanview Cemetery in Boothbay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Boothbay Region Food Pantry, P.O. Box 63, East Boothbay, ME 04544 or the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post, P.O. Box 874, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

