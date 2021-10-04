Barbara L. Kane, Nov. 21, 1929 – March 8, 2020, was born and raised in Rockland, later moving to Waldoboro when she married Robert Kane, Sr. She worked for both the family business, Bear Hill Market, and later ran her own hot dog stand in Waldoboro, as well as selling Avon for many years. She was an active member of her community, helping at any school or sporting events her children were involved in, along with community events like haunted houses for local children.

She was a lifelong crafter, knitter, and quilter. She often sold, gifted, or donated her pieces as well as entering them in local fairs. She was a vocal animal lover and always had a cat companion and doted on any other animals in the family.

Barbara was also a proud member of Eastern Star, holding several offices over the years including Worthy Matron.

She traveled the country visiting family, as well as enjoying a trip to the Bahamas and a day visit to Mexico. Her favorite spot to visit was undoubtedly Fenway Park, being an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bob and survived by her son, Robert Kane Jr. and his wife, Rachel, her daughter Terri Kane, grandchildren Kristin and Devon, and great-grandchildren Allie, Robbie, and Catalina. Her daughter Terri is also now pet parent to Barbara’s cat Tessie.

A celebration of her life will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara wished for donations to be made to a local animal shelter. Her family is very grateful for the kind words and sympathy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

