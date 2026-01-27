Barbara L. King, 91, of Nobleboro, passed away at her home on the morning of Jan. 19, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 16, 1934 in Ridgewood N.J., she spent her childhood on an egg farm in Wyckoff, N.J. with her parents, Louis and Minnie Gebell, and her sister, Wilma and brother, Richard.

Barbara met and married Frank P. King in 1955 and went on to have four children: Frank P. King Jr., Wayne P. King, Garrett P. King, and Patricia K. King (Coffin).

Barbara was an avid and competitive bowler, spending many years perfecting her game in local leagues in both New Jersey and Maine. In New Jersey she was a member of Company No. 3 Fire Department ladies auxiliary for many of her early years, where she contributed her time and energy to countless events and projects. In 1973 Barbara moved to Maine with Frank for a new adventure – running Duck Puddle Campground.

Barbara loved to travel, and over the years she and Frank visited many places in the U.S. and abroad. Barbara’s best role was grandmother. She had eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was always there to listen, help, and comfort. In her later years she enjoyed knitting, puzzles, and playing cards with her friend Nancy.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank; their sons, Frank King Jr. and Garrett King; grandson, Wayne P. King Jr.; sister, Wilma McConnell; and brother, Richard Gebell;

She is survived by her son, Wayne P. King and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Patricia K. Coffin; grandsons, Ryan Coffin, Ian Coffin and his wife, Jen, Garret Coffin and his wife, Megan, and Jason King; granddaughters, Jessica Cosgrove, Kristen Lane and her husband, Chuck, and Katlyn King; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony to scatter her ashes will be held in the spring for her family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

