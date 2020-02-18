Barbara Louise Wilson passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020 at Round Pond Green. Barbara was the daughter of Henry K. Wilson and Geneva P. Wilson. She was born on May 1, 1932 and is survived by her brother, Kendrick P. Wilson of Round Pond. Barbara had a gift for writing poetry. She wrote many wonderful poems about Round Pond; several were used in local eulogies.

Barbara was a very humble person. At her request there will be no services.

Her brother would like to thank Round Pond Green for their loving care and kindness.

Burial will be in Chamberlain Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

