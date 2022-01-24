Barbara Lynn Rawley, 63, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Jan. 20, 2022. She was born on Jan. 12, 1959, to parents Cliff and Midell (Haller) Overstrum of Yalesville, Conn.

Barbara graduated from Sheehan High School in 1977 and married Thomas Rawley that same year.

Following her marriage and graduation she gave birth to her two daughters and then moved to Maine in 1981. She worked for the state of Maine for a short time and then went to work for Maritime Farms in Waldoboro. Over the next 20 years she worked her way up to assistant supervisor of the companies eight C-stores.

Upon leaving Maritime, she went to work at Floor Magic in Damariscotta where she remained until her retirement. She then moved to Albuquerque in February 2021.

Barbara loved to knit, do needle point and did crafts and had a large collection of craft supplies. She loved to cook early on in her child-raising years and you could catch her reading all the time. Her biggest joy was watching her crime shows and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years; daughters, Michelle Rawley (and her partner Charles) of Albuquerque, N.M., Karen Bowman, of Waldoboro; and her son, Jacob Rawley, also of Albuquerque, N.M.; her brothers, Daryl Overstrum and Cliff Overstrum (and wife Kristine), all of Wallingford, Conn.; grandsons, Miles Wright, Charles and Tommy Salas, all of Albuquerque, and Lex Bowman, of Waldoboro; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family celebration of her life will take place later on this spring.

Condolences may be sent to Thomas Rawley, 609 Encino PL NE, Apt. 207, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

