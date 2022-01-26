Barbara M. Pease passed away peacefully and surrounded by love with related issues to Parkinson’s at The Highlands in Topsham where she had received excellent care.

Barbara was born in Lewiston, Aug. 3, 1939 to Lawrence and Katherine (Spear) Mennealy.

Barbara grew up on a small farm with her two sisters. She had all she ever needed with a good book and joining her sisters on any adventure that came up. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in her high school band and graduated in 1957 from Lewiston High School, then from Bliss Business School.

At an early age, Barbara learned the basics of sewing from her grandmother and perfected her needlework over her lifetime. Many of her favorite vacations were spent at her aunt’s camp on Norton’s Pond. She loved her time at the camp and cherished it even more after meeting her love, Gerald Pease, who also summered on the small pond with his family.

In 1972, Barbara wed Gerald and they were married for 43 years until his death in 2015.

Barbara spent a good portion of her life in Massachusetts with a lengthy career, over 35 years, working at John Hancock in Boston. She moved to Bristol after her retirement in 1999.

Her homes were always beautifully decorated with her special touches of handmade quilts and needlepoint wall hangings. Barbara loved to read, sew, spend time with her two Maine Coon cats, and boat rides on Damariscotta Lake.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her two sisters, Janice Nutting, of Lewiston, and Susan Young and husband, Robert, of Nobleboro; a nephew; nieces; and great-nephews and nieces.

She leaves a legacy of quiet, steadfast love with her incredible quilts, cross stitch, and knit work.

If you would like, please consider making a donation to Maine Make a Wish; or to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital of Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, Brunswick.

