Barbara M. Wade, 80, of Damariscotta, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of March 24, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 27, 1942 in Sanger, Calif., she was the daughter of Winfred and Ada Shelton. She graduated from Sanger High in 1960. She lived in Texas for five years and has been a resident of Damariscotta since 1979.

Serving the Lord was a very big part of her life, and she was a pastor’s wife for eight years. She was a talented musician and sang and played the piano beautifully.

Family meant everything to her. She had a great and pure love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and you never went hungry at Mamaw’s house.

She was a bookkeeper for many years, including 25 years for the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service. She also managed the books for her husband’s previous business, Quality Muffler.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; parents, Winfred and Ada Shelton; sister, Glenda Mason; brother, Ervin Shelton; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Mason and Gary Mason.

She is survived by son, Tim and wife, Terri, of Woolwich; son, Randy and wife, Margaret, of Newcastle; daughter, Rena, of Newcastle; sister, Kaye Howard, of Clovis, Calif.; sister-in-law, Sharon Mason, of Fresno, Calif.; grandchildren, Brent Wade and wife, Samantha, of Marion, Mass., Amanda Wade and partner, Rob, of West Gardner, Morgan White and wife, Sara, of Damariscotta, Spencer White, of Newcastle, Parker White and fiance, Lisa, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Arielle Lane and husband, A.J., of South Bristol, Corey Wade and fiance, Jessica, of Jefferson, Hannah Kleinschmidt and husband, Hank, of Wiscasset, Michelle Neimi and husband, Matt, of Edgecomb; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Chloe, Connor, Shawn, Charlotte, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Reiley, Wade, Zeal, Archer, and Finnigan; and many nieces and nephews.

A service for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Twin Villages Church at 40 Church St. in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

