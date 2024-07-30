Barbara M. Walton, 72, passed away peacefully July 24, 2024, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Barbara was born May 29, 1952 in Boothbay Harbor, to Willard and Gertrude (Warren) Muise. Barbara grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1970. She attended the art program at the University of Maine at Augusta, graduating in the class of 1973. Barbara met her eventual husband, Allan Walton, while in school in Augusta.

Barbara and Allan moved to Boothbay shortly after finishing college. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses and made lasting connections with employers including Steve Malcom, Chuck Benton, and Louis Doe. She was the bookkeeper for her husband in his woodworking business, Walton Works.

Barbara was an avid reader, birdwatcher, and loved to go to the beach. She rejoiced in taking in the familiar smell of the salt air after spending a brief time living out of state with her son, Jacob. Grimes Cove, Hendricks Head, and Popham Beach were her favorite spots to connect with the ocean. The call of the sea was something that ran in Barbara’s family, her grandfather was a lighthouse keeper on Burnt Island and Barbara was thrilled to visit when the living museum was created on the island.

Barbara also enjoyed music, especially anything by The Beatles. She attended the Maine State Music Theater performance of “Imagine: The Beatles” in the summer of 2023. She was beyond grateful for this opportunity as she hadn’t been able to see The Beatles perform live in her youth. She had a love for art, and enjoyed going to art museums. She was funny, loyal, faithful, kind, compassionate, and patient. She was also an animal lover and always had pets; she had an especially soft spot for cats.

Barbara was well known for making a great apple pie, a skill taught by her mother, Gertrude, who (along with many other family members including Barbara) spent years working at the Rocktide Inn for Wells and Melanie Steane and with Phil and Mary Lou Koskela.

Barbara’s greatest pride was her children. As a parent she instilled in her children her sense of humor, kindness, compassion, loyalty, forgiveness, dedication to family, hard work, perseverance, and pride in where they grew up. Appreciating and being grateful for the unique and special experience of growing up on an island in Maine was a precious experience Barbara made sure her children recognized and valued. Barbara also loved her grandchildren beyond measure. They brought her much love and light during times of great darkness. Watching them grow and laughing with them brought her immense delight.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Allan Walton, who died in 2019. Barbara and Allan often reminisced and laughed about deciding to get married after purchasing a car from someone who assumed they already were married. They married on June 15, 1974 in a very small ceremony in their living room, an intimate moment that suited them well. They were always together and were connected strongly through their love of art and their senses of humor. Laughter carried them through many years until Allan’s passing.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Walton, of Boothbay Harbor; daughter, Carly Bourque, her husband, Matthew, and their children, Maple and Rocket, of Richmond; sister, Linda Golding, of Brunswick, and her family; and aunt, Pat Welsh (98), of Alaska.

A gathering to celebrate and honor Barbara will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay. The family welcomes all and encourages guests to come dressed in something bright and colorful to honor Barbara’s love of art and to bring a fun or funny memory to share as she would want everyone to leave the celebration with a light heart.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

