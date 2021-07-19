Barry B. Bartasevich, 70, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from complications of diabetes.

Born Feb. 26, 1951 in Morgantown, W.Va., Barry was the only son of Julius and Ruth Pauline Bartasevich. He graduated Morgantown High School. Barry helped with the family business, Royal Crown Cola Bottling Co., often hitching rides in the delivery trucks.

Barry graduated Bentley College with a degree in accounting. While attending school, Barry often visited his sister in Pemaquid. He became an honorary family member, a bonus son, to Richard and Barbara Laskey.

Barry worked in Hudson, Mass. as a CPA before establishing his home in Hudson. His real passion was driving tractor-trailer trucks. He became an independent long-distance trucker, a job he enjoyed until his retirement.

Barry was adventurous and loved to travel, taking annual trips to Hawaii for deep-sea fishing excursions, sailing, and vacationing with friends. He enjoyed trips to Lambert Lake for snowmobiling and sport fishing with longtime companions. He loved his trips to France, keeping in touch with a French family who showed him much kindness. Barry was a loyal NASCAR fan and enjoyed annual Tour de France bicycle races. Barry was devoted to his family and friends, faithfully traveling to Pemaquid to celebrate special occasions and holidays.

Barry is survived by his loving sister, Sandra Cheney (Daniel); nephew, Mark Cheney (Cynthia); nieces, Leslie Bolster and Susan Cheney; and five great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves cousins, William and James Bartasevich. Barry will be sorely missed by the Laskey family. He also leaves the Doug Grass family, supportive friends and neighbors from Hudson, and traveling companions, Jim and Yvonne Davis.

A memorial celebration for Barry will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Bristol First Responders, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539; or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215.

