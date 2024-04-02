Barry Gene Pitcher, age 78, lifelong Washington resident, husband of M. Joyce Pitcher, died March 20, 2024 at Togus VA, after a period of declining health.

Born in Rockland, June 7, 1945, a son of Ernest and June (Cooley) Pitcher, Barry was a graduate of Waldoboro High School, class of 1964. Right after school, Barry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was very proud to be a military veteran and was happy to serve his country. Barry was stationed mostly at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, where he loved to go hunting and fishing. Barry was honorably discharged at rank of sergeant.

Barry worked tirelessly to provide for his family and those he loved. He worked for Clark’s for several years, and for 10 years he worked for the Jefferson School System; Barry then was self-employed until his retirement working in “Pitcher’s Pit.”

Never known to be idle, during retirement Barry was often found collecting 1:24 scale NASCAR models and was a fan of all things NASCAR. Barry loved country music and singing, and if he weren’t in the house, he could be found in his garage. Barry loved his Thursday morning coffee crew. He had four friends, and fellow veterans, who joined him in his garage for coffee, doughnuts, and fellowship: Phil Sukeforth, Roland Brann, Charlie Martin, and Doc Hodgkins. He also would go on many “Caribou hunts” and always came back with one.

Other than his parents, Barry was predeceased by his brother, Benjamin “Benny” Pitcher, in 2021; and a stepdaughter, Lynn Renecker, in 2023.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, M. Joyce Pitcher, of Washington; daughter, Chandra Dawn Pitcher and her partner, Tony Wadsworth, of W. Rockport; son, Brent Gardner Pitcher and his partner, Rachel Jameson, of Washington; granddaughters, Sophia Raye, of W. Rockport, and Annika Pitcher, of Washington; grandson, Barrett Pitcher, of Washington; sister, Penny Pitcher-Guerin, of Portland; brother, Mark Pitcher, of Ft. Smith, Alaska; stepsons, Ryan Low and his wife, Missy, of Monmouth, Dave Low and his wife, Hillary, of Washington, and Darrin Low, of Washington; stepdaughter, Dede Napier, of Madison, Ind.; sister-in-law, Sharon Pitcher, widow of Benny, of Windsor; as well as several step-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on June 7, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Levensaler Cemetery, Route 126, Jefferson Road, Washington.

Memorial donations may be made in Barry’s memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To share a memory or condolence with the Pitcher family, please visit Barry’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

