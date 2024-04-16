On April 9, 2024 Barry N. Dubord Sr. lost his courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 16, 1949 in Bridgewater, Mass., to Eugene Sr. and Barbara Dubord; the fifth child of six, Barry was educated in both Massachusetts and Maine schools.

On Nov. 9, 1968 he married the love of his life, Carla L. Reeves. They briefly lived in Damariscotta and then moved to Jefferson where they raised their six children, all born in the ‘70s, and resided for their remaining years in Jefferson.

Barry had several different jobs over his lifetime; working at local farms when he was quite young and later at Lipman Bros and Wiscasset Ford. Some of his fondest memories were when he worked for Round Top Farms. During retirement he worked as a much-loved greeter at Wal-Mart.

Barry loved going fishing, motorcycle rides with Carla, and especially enjoyed camping and spending time with his family creating wonderful memories. After the children were grown Barry and Carla enjoyed spending time with their beloved little dog, Amy, and traveling and enjoying the beautiful coast of Maine, especially the lighthouses.

Barry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carla; and their little dog, Amy; his son-in-law, John Witham; his brother, Eugene Dubord Jr.; his parents, Barbara Dubord and Eugene Dubord Sr.

He is survived by his six children: Barry N. Dubord Jr., of Brunswick, Nadine C. Dubord, of Jefferson, Christine M. Tarr and husband, Tim, of Hebron, Michelle L. Witham, of Jefferson, Mitzi M. Trahan and husband, Travis, of Winter Springs, Fla., Michael B. Dubord and wife, Kim, of Nobleboro; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; his brother, Bryce Dubord and wife, Pat, of Waldoboro; sisters, Barbara West, of Hancock, Kathleen Shove, of Cameron, N.C., and Deborah Waldron and husband, Dale, of Chelsea; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be on April 21, 2024 at 9 a.m. at New Harbor Cemetery, Bristol Road, New Harbor, followed by a celebration of life at noon, Nobleboro Community Hall, 554 Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

