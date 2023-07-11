Barry Reed Hathorne, 76, died peacefully at his cousin’s home in Edgecomb on June 30, 2023 surrounded by family, friends, and love. He was born on Aug. 25, 1946 in Boothbay Harbor. He was the only child of Hartley “Sammie” Hathorne Jr., and Dorothy “Dot” Dodge Reed Hathorne.

His family heritage extends to the early settlers of Edgecomb, as well as schooner builders in Bath, which gave Barry extreme pride. He had a wide spectrum of work throughout his life. As a young boy he went to dances at the Merry Barn and later worked there. His desire to become a pilot exploring the open skies was thwarted due to an injury suffered in a fall as a child, but instead he dove Maine’s deep cold waters harvesting sea urchins. He also drove car transport trucks throughout New England. Starting his own landscaping business in 1971 was a solid way to use his varied skill set as an arborist, gardener, heavy-equipment operator, and stonewall and road builder.

To know Barry was to have a friend who would do anything for you and do it right away. Though he had no children of his own, he adored the young children and grandchildren of his extended family and friends. He began breakfasting at Fernald’s in Damariscotta after it opened in 1990 and could be seen there most mornings with a group of friends. Favorite activities include a lifelong love of swimming in Salt Marsh Cove, camping, hunting, and fishing in Maine, motorcycle trips with friends, and adventurous travel.

Barry served on the Edgecomb Planning Board for 23 years. He cared deeply about the town, its history, and preservation of its Midcoast Maine character. He had also been a member of the Edgecomb Fire Department. The 2023 town report was dedicated to him.

After Lincoln Academy, he went to New England College, and then to Windham College in Vermont for a short while. One of his most favorite stories was from his time at Windham when Bob Dylan held small-venue concerts in Vermont. After attending one, Barry hung around after the concert and he met Bob Dylan. He introduced himself and the next thing he knew he was smoking his first joint of marijuana with the musician himself. He was a kind, deep thinking, resolute, independent, pragmatic, and courageous man who gave his life to his family, his friends, and the small town in Maine he so dearly loved. But, really, who was this remarkable individual who touched so many lives with his gentle strength and quiet grace? “The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.”

There will be a celebration of life on July 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Edgecomb town hall. All who knew Barry are invited to come and share stories.

