Barry S. Prior, 66, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Aug. 28, 2024, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born on July 14, 1958, he was the son of Neil L. and Sandra L. (Beote) Prior Griffin.

Barry graduated from Bristol Consolidated School and Lincoln Academy, as part of the class of 1976. He worked in the plumbing and heating field throughout his life.

Barry loved spending time with his family and friends, entertaining them with his quick wit and stories. He was an avid Caitlyn Clark fan, and loved watching sports on TV.

Barry was predeceased by his father, Neil; stepfather, Harvey “Roy” Griffin; brother, Paul L. Prior; sister, Carol Griffin Bolduc; nephews, Joshua R. Bolduc and Neil A. Prior; niece, Logan G. Rice; and brothers-in-law, Christopher Bolduc and Albert Westhaver.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra L. Griffin, of Bristol; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Prior and his wife, Rose, of Damariscotta, Mark Prior and his wife, Audrey, of Bristol, and John Prior, of Damariscotta; sisters, Kathy Anne Prior and Karen Griffin Westhaver, of Bristol, and Lisa Griffin Rice and her husband Herb, of Fort Myers, Fla. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless lifelong friends that he loved like family.

A time of visitation to remember Barry will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately in Round Pond, next to his father, Neil and brother, Paul.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Barry’s memory to either, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

