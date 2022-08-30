Beatrice Helen Hoffses Simmons slipped peacefully away from this life and joined her Lord and Savior Aug. 25, 2022, at Sussman House is Rockport after a period of declining health. She was 82 years old.

Bea was born June 26, 1940, in Thomaston. She was the daughter of Donald George Hoffses and Una Tibbetts Hoffses. In 1958 she graduated from Waldoboro High School and shortly after married her high school sweetheart Theodore “Ted” Simmons. They made their home in a Friendship where they raised their son and daughter. Bea was a hard worker, cleaning cottages in the summer to ensure she was able to get the entire family to the dentist every year. She served as town clerk and tax collector for a total of 18 years. She was noted for making calls to people to remind them to register their cars and had on more than one occasion opened her office, which was in her home, on holidays and weekends to make sure the residents of Friendship were able take care of their town business. Bea’s previous employers also included Sylvania’s, the state of Maine, and the Friendship Museum.

Bea was a strong Christian and served the Lord by playing the piano for various churches as well as teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and becoming a youth leader. She had a heart for children and teenagers and volunteered at the Oasis ministry for nine years, faithfully making her wonderful chocolate chip cookies, playing board games and being a listening ear when necessary.

Bea and Ted were true soul mates. Their marriage remains a testament to patience, selflessness, and love. They were able to travel in their retirement with the children and grandchildren, with stops including Disney World, Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, and the Grand Canyon. They were also known to cut a mean rug on the dance floor! She had the most welcoming smile.

Bea was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Una Hoffses; as well as her beloved brother, Kendall Hoffses.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore Simmons; son, Alan Simmons and his wife, Gail Fearing; daughter, Trisha Demers and her husband, Russell Demers; grandchildren, Ian Simmons and his significant other, Jess Allen, Matthew Ruppert and his wife, Rachel, Jessica Sperling and her husband, Brandon, and Kassy and Keyara Demers; as well as two great-granddaughters, Elise and Avery Sperling. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bea was devoted to her Lord, her husband and her family. She leaves behind a legacy of young adults and teens that warmly called her “mom” or “grammy.” A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Friendship Advent Church in Friendship. Wearing black is option – this is a celebration of her life and colors are welcome!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Sussman House.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Bea, or to share a story or picture, please visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

