Ben Pinkham, Jr., 75, of Howland, formerly of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2025 at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after a short period of declining health.

Born in Damariscotta on May 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Med and Anne (Haggett) Pinkham.

At Ben’s request, he will be laid to rest privately at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

