A graveside service for Benjamin M. Welch Jr., who passed away on March 30, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 1 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta, Section B.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
