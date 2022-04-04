Benjamin M. Welch Jr.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Ben Welch, shortly after his 86th birthday, passed due to heart complications. He was surrounded by his family at the time.

Ben was born in Ellsworth in 1936. He graduated from Bangor High School.

He went on to join the U.S. Navy after high school where he served on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After his service he came home and went to Husson University for Business Administration and Finance. While attending college he met the love of his life, Millie Rideout. They were married for 62 years.

Ben worked for International Harvester, Lockheed Propulsion Company and then many years with Raytheon Company located in Massachusetts. When he was with Raytheon he transferred to Saudi Arabia and worked there for three years and returned to the Goleta, Calif. facility. He left Raytheon and moved to Maine, finally settling down in Newcastle in 1978. They bought Spinny’s Market on Route 1, naming it Welch Brothers. The business went through changes over the 40-plus years and Mike’s Place is his legacy of hard work and a business mind. Ben also started one of the first storage companies in Lincoln County called Castle Stor-all.

Ben enjoyed hunting and fishing and always had dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed RV’ing with their motor homes all over the country with Millie and their dogs, visiting friends and family with favorite destinations of Newfoundland and Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Millie; his son, Michael and wife, Rochelle; and grandchildren, Michaela, Grace, and Joseph and his family; his brother, Bob and wife, Alma, and their children Eric and Gina and their families; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. And last is his dog and faithful companion, Duke.

There will be a memorial service with Military Honors at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta on Wednesday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Ben, or to share a story or picture, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

