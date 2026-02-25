Berkley King Weston, 90, of Walpole, passed away on the morning of Feb. 19, 2025 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born on Dec. 6, 1935 in Boothbay, he was a son of Clayton and Fannie (Brewer) Weston.

At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and for the next 20 years served as a drill sergeant first class. He served two tours in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart Medal and the Bronze Star.

After retirement from the military in 1973, he returned to Walpole and was self-employed as a lobster fisherman in South Bristol. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Johanna (Ludwig) Weston, in June of 2016.

Berkley is survived by a daughter, Heidi Rosa and her husband, Frank, of Greene, N.Y.; three granddaughters of New Jersey; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Per his request, services will be private at the convenience of his family. Spring Interment will be in the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

