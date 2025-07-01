Bernadette McGowan Moss, born on Feb. 18, 1950 in Fall River, Mass., passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025, at Saint Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, Mass. She was 75 years old.

Bernadette was a woman of deep spirituality and unwavering faith. Her connection to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle was a meaningful part of her life, and her spiritual nature guided her actions and relationships throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Moss; her father, John McGowan; her mother and stepfather, Mary and Robert Ayers; her brother, Patrick McGowan; and niece, Emma. Their memories remained close to Bernadette’s heart.

She is lovingly remembered by her family: Geri Cecilio and her husband, Robert; John James McGowan; Terry Wheaton and her husband, Gary; and her stepmother, Pauline Ayers. She also leaves behind nieces, Mariah Cecilio, and Johanna Kubichek with her husband, Eric; nephew, Zack Wheaton; and great-nephew, Andy Kubichek.

Bernadette will have funeral service at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle at 11 a.m. on July 31, 2025 with interment following the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Inn Along the Way, 741 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

